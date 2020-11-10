Juveniles chop man for advising them on relationship

Kaieteur News – A fisherman ended up being chopped thrice with a cutlass on October 25 by three juveniles after he reportedly aggravated them with his advice. Still recovering from his chop wounds is Jeffery Bacchus, 58, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

Bacchus was chopped at around 19:00hrs that evening on the sea dam at Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He told Kaieteur that he had visited a boat builder in that area and had started a conversation with the juveniles, a 14-year-old girl, her boyfriend, 17 and his brother, 13.

“We were standing on the sea dam and I started to ‘reason’ the 17-year-old boy about life with his girlfriend”, said Bacchus.

The fisherman continued that he observed that the teenage girl was living together with the boy at her grandmother’s home. Bacchus said that he began advising her boyfriend that he should move out of the elderly woman’s home and start a life on his own.

This advice, Bacchus recalled, aggravated the girl and an argument erupted between them. Things then turned ugly when the girl armed herself with a bottle and reportedly pelted Bacchus to the head.

The fisherman then decided to run but stumbled and fell face down on the sea dam. It was then, said Bacchus, that her boyfriend and his 13-year-old brother armed themselves with cutlasses and attacked him as well.

The man remembered receiving three chops one in the middle of his head, one above his right eye and another on his left shoulder. He managed to escape and ran towards the Riverview entrance where he was rescued by public-spirited citizens who took him to the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The officers on duty, he said, transported him immediately to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted and later discharged.

The suspects however are yet to be arrested. The teenage girl and her boyfriend are said to be hiding out at a location in Diamond, East Bank Demerara, while the 13-year-old was reportedly seen last week riding around the Riverview community on a bicycle.