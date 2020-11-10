Latest update November 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Home invader shot dead by Timehri businessman

Nov 10, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A home invader is now dead after being shot by a Timehri businessman whose home he invaded yesterday.
While the Guyana Police Force did not release a name, the dead man is identified as a 26-year-old of Alliance Road squatting area, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to the police report, the incident occurred at around 02:30hrs at Timehri North. The businessman, Baldeo Rampersaud, age 42, reported to the police that he was in bed with his wife when he was awakened by a strange noise coming from his bedroom door. Baldeo reported that he made checks and observed that his door knob was moving, as if someone were trying to get in.
The businessman armed himself with his licensed shotgun and loaded it with three cartridges – upon opening his bedroom door, he saw a shadow moving outside and began to give a chase. He eventually saw a man going through his kitchen door who, upon seeing Baldeo, kept gesturing as if he was reaching for a weapon. The homeowner confronted the man who tried to disarm him of his firearm, resulting in a scuffle during which a shot was fired. The suspect reportedly ran into the dining area and kept gesturing, which resulted in Baldeo firing off another shot. The man then ran behind a wall and hid in a private room where Baldeo made checks. After hearing a sound coming from behind the wall, the businessman then again fired off a shot which passed through the wooden wall hitting the 26-year-old.
According to the police report, the suspect subsequently fell on the floor in a horizontal position trembling and moments after he was reported motionless. The man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.
Investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Chance advocates for more participation in relay events

Chance advocates for more participation in relay events

Nov 10, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s 400m indoor record holder; Arinze Chance, during a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport, shared his opinion that this nation stands a good chance of medaling at...
Read More
Powerlifter Nairanjan Singh aiming for gold at 2021 North American and C’bean C/ship

Powerlifter Nairanjan Singh aiming for gold at...

Nov 10, 2020

T20 cricket destroying Shai Hope’s cricket says Clive Lloyd

T20 cricket destroying Shai Hope’s cricket says...

Nov 10, 2020

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M contribution and hails Board outstanding leadership

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron-...

Nov 09, 2020

More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

Nov 09, 2020

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Nov 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]