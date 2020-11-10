Home invader shot dead by Timehri businessman

Kaieteur News – A home invader is now dead after being shot by a Timehri businessman whose home he invaded yesterday.

While the Guyana Police Force did not release a name, the dead man is identified as a 26-year-old of Alliance Road squatting area, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to the police report, the incident occurred at around 02:30hrs at Timehri North. The businessman, Baldeo Rampersaud, age 42, reported to the police that he was in bed with his wife when he was awakened by a strange noise coming from his bedroom door. Baldeo reported that he made checks and observed that his door knob was moving, as if someone were trying to get in.

The businessman armed himself with his licensed shotgun and loaded it with three cartridges – upon opening his bedroom door, he saw a shadow moving outside and began to give a chase. He eventually saw a man going through his kitchen door who, upon seeing Baldeo, kept gesturing as if he was reaching for a weapon. The homeowner confronted the man who tried to disarm him of his firearm, resulting in a scuffle during which a shot was fired. The suspect reportedly ran into the dining area and kept gesturing, which resulted in Baldeo firing off another shot. The man then ran behind a wall and hid in a private room where Baldeo made checks. After hearing a sound coming from behind the wall, the businessman then again fired off a shot which passed through the wooden wall hitting the 26-year-old.

According to the police report, the suspect subsequently fell on the floor in a horizontal position trembling and moments after he was reported motionless. The man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

Investigation into the matter is still ongoing.