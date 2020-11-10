Gov’t. decision to extend curfew could have dire consequences on population – Dr. Cummings

Kaieteur News – By extending the curfew despite the increase in cases, the government has shown that it is not serious and that it is incapable of bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control, a situation that could have dire consequences on the population, according to Dr. Karen Cummings.

In a scathing letter to the editor, the A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Member of Parliament, (MP) and former Minister within the Ministry of Health accused the new administration of failing to work in the best interest of the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alluding to Guyana’s growing COVID-19 mortality rate, she said the move by the government to extend the curfew has contributed to that increase.

Dr. Cummings stressed that “The extension of the curfew hours from 10:30pm to 4:00am is sending mixed messages to the populace.”

“The young people will feel that they are invincible, and that they can go out as they will, with no dire consequences,” she wrote.

The former minister said that small gatherings seen in social clubs and bars could become hot spots or clusters for the spread of COVID-19. She explained that persons who engage in such delinquent behaviors and attend these super spreading events will no doubt affect the vulnerable at home – the elderly, persons with co- morbidity or underlying health conditions who will certainly be at a high risk for the disease.

Added to this, Dr. Cummings referenced the increasing number of COVID -19 cases.

She said that “it has been observed that the COVID -19 deaths as at the month of October was 124 with 4, 162 confirmed cases and to date as of November 8, 2020, the deaths are at 134 with 4516 confirmed cases.”

“[Additionally], Region 4 being the epicenter with 2139 cases followed by Region 1 with 772, Regions 7, 9, and 3 with 382, 376, and 348 cases respectively,” she said.

Further, Dr. Cummings noted that while Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony says that managing the COVID-19 pandemic must be balanced with economic recovery; she believes his goal will not be realized unless the common sense measures are enforced.

“Strategic lockdown, wearing of masks, physical distancing and the washing of hands for at least for 20 seconds; those basic things must be drilled into the Guyanese psyche,” the opposition representative emphasized.

“Mr. Health Minister, it is not simply about balancing health with economics. Public health must take priority over profits. Covid-19 will impact economics. The public health mantra is to have healthy people in healthy communities, and to empower communities to have healthier schools,” Dr. Cummings advised.

The former minister warned that if proper considerations are not taken, there will be the converse effect leading to a total shut down of the country.

“If stringent measures are not enforced, we will have a sick nation and there will be no trade or commerce to keep the economy afloat,“ she stated.

As such, she opined that the health officials should do the research and follow the science of COVID-19.

“Take a leaf from the pages of countries such as Vietnam, New Zealand, Australia, and Iceland, and other countries such as Norway, Uruguay, Switzerland, and Germany who successfully have this pandemic under control,” Dr. Cummings advised.