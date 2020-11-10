Driver critical after slamming into median at Prospect

Kaieteur News – A driver’s condition is considered critical after he after lost control of his motorcar on Sunday and slammed into a median at Prospect, East Bank of Demerara.

Currently admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is Mark Anthony Singh, 26, of Covent Garden. Singh crashed into the median at around 03:50hrs.

According to a police report, at the time of the accident Singh was reportedly proceeding south along the western carriageway of the East Bank Public Road at a fast rate. An unconscious and severely injured Singh had to be pulled from the wreckage by public-spirited citizens and immediately transported to GPHC.