Latest update November 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver critical after slamming into median at Prospect

Nov 10, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A driver’s condition is considered critical after he after lost control of his motorcar on Sunday and slammed into a median at Prospect, East Bank of Demerara.
Currently admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is Mark Anthony Singh, 26, of Covent Garden. Singh crashed into the median at around 03:50hrs.
According to a police report, at the time of the accident Singh was reportedly proceeding south along the western carriageway of the East Bank Public Road at a fast rate. An unconscious and severely injured Singh had to be pulled from the wreckage by public-spirited citizens and immediately transported to GPHC.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Chance advocates for more participation in relay events

Chance advocates for more participation in relay events

Nov 10, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s 400m indoor record holder; Arinze Chance, during a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport, shared his opinion that this nation stands a good chance of medaling at...
Read More
Powerlifter Nairanjan Singh aiming for gold at 2021 North American and C’bean C/ship

Powerlifter Nairanjan Singh aiming for gold at...

Nov 10, 2020

T20 cricket destroying Shai Hope’s cricket says Clive Lloyd

T20 cricket destroying Shai Hope’s cricket says...

Nov 10, 2020

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M contribution and hails Board outstanding leadership

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron-...

Nov 09, 2020

More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

Nov 09, 2020

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Nov 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]