Dem school gan soon start reading prescription

Latest update November 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Somebody is going to mistake dem schools fuh pharmacy. With de amount of vitamins, sanitizers, tonic and cleaning agents which dem schools stocked with at the moment, it not gonna be surprising if dem schools gan soon start reading prescription.
Going to school is like going to de health clinic. In fact, it is better than going to dem health clinic because nuff of dem health clinic nah gat no medicine. Dem children getting more vitamins in school than if dem drink Sanatogen. Dem getting Vitamin B complex, Vitamin C and Vitamin D.
Dem boys seh if dem children gat fuh get all dem vitamins, then dem really sick. Dem should not be in school, dem should be in hospital.
Dem boys seh some parents nah wan send dem children back to school. Dem afraid of de COVID-19. And dem boys nah give them wrong because de quickest way fuh an infection fuh spread is let it get in de schools.
Yesterday, nuff of dem Ministas went visiting schools. Dem giving moral support to Aunty Priya. Dem know that she wuk gan deh pun de line if anything goes wrong. Even dem boys gan call fuh she fuh step down if things tun out bad.
Dem boys seh, de minista put up nuff picture pun she Facebook page. Dem pictures show dem children in school, from Georgetown to Lethem. Dem boys even see some of dem pickney dem know. Dem grow big and soon dem gan gat to leave school and have to look fuh wuk. So dem gat to go to school to learn de rule. But only if it safe.
Talk half and pray dem pickney safe in school.
Nov 10, 2020By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s 400m indoor record holder; Arinze Chance, during a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport, shared his opinion that this nation stands a good chance of medaling at...
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Kaieteur News – When you go through history and you see what horrible, sick tyrants, some revolutionaries, became with... more
Kaieteur News – One of the most troubling developments in Guyana since Independence is the style of governance of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]