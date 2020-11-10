CANU finds home made explosives in Belgium bust raid

Belguim coke bust…

Kaieteur News – Investigators from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and local enforcement officers during a recent search encountered a home rigged with improvised explosives as the probe continues into the recent massive drug bust by the Belgium authorities.

This was confirmed yesterday by Guyana’s Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn who revealed to the media that over the past two days, CANU ranks conducted a string of raids with the leads taking them to a particular house in the capital.

According to Benn, when the investigating ranks arrived, the house was “rigged with explosives”.

“I am aware that care was taken to enter a particular house because there appeared to be rigged up explosives arrangement at the normal entrance to that house,” the Minister reported.

Sources have disclosed to Kaieteur News that when the officers arrived at the East Coast Demerara home during the evening hours, they discovered what appeared to be “a leaking gas bottle rigged up to a microwave” that was left on.

Ranks from the Bomb Squad, the local Fire Department and Joint Services immediately cleared the area and managed to disarm the explosive contraption.

“The efforts of our law enforcement at CANU and the police are being attended to by certain risks,” Benn added, noting that an investigation was launched into that incident.

Belgian prosecutors said they have dealt a new blow to a recently disbanded drug gang led by a former Belgian police chief as they announced the largest-ever drug bust shipment “in the world,” after finding 11.5 tonnes of cocaine in a scrap metal shipment from Guyana.

The massive load of cocaine left Guyana on September 25 and was opened in Belgium on October 27. According to a story in the Brussels Times, counter-narcotics prosecutors said they had tracked the trans-Atlantic journey of the cocaine from Guyana, and seized it upon its arrival at the Port of Antwerp.