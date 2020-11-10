Bridge Blockage

Latest update November 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2020 News
The Demerara Harbour Bridge was heavily congested yesterday, leaving thousands stranded for hours in the lines on both sides of the river. This was the crazy scene on the bridge. (Dave Lall photos)
Nov 10, 2020By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s 400m indoor record holder; Arinze Chance, during a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport, shared his opinion that this nation stands a good chance of medaling at...
Kaieteur News – When you go through history and you see what horrible, sick tyrants, some revolutionaries, became with... more
Kaieteur News – One of the most troubling developments in Guyana since Independence is the style of governance of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
