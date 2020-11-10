AGM rehires laid off employees

Kaieteur News – Due to the efforts by Aurora Gold Mines (AGM), now Zijin Mining Group, to complete the preparation for the full resumption of operations, a number of former and new employees were hired. These and other details were revealed by AGM in a missive to President of the National Mine Workers Union of Guyana, Shervin Downer.

In last August, Zijin Mining Group, one of the largest gold, copper and zinc producers in China, secured the acquisition of Guyana Goldfields for Canadian $323 million.

But with the company’s arrival to Guyana’s shores, comes its deadly and environmentally unsound, past. The company is plagued with several instances of grave and disastrous impact. Here are two of the worst. In 2010, Zijin was forced to approve a payout of US$7.5M to various individuals, after a dam collapsed at a tin mine, owned by its subsidiary, Xinyi Zijin, killing 28 people.

Reuters reported that 523 homes were destroyed in the Guangdong province due to the collapse.

Notwithstanding, AGM, now under Zijin’s management, indicated that it has also engaged contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Limited, for the stripping and mining activities at its mines at Aurora.

“In this regard,” the letter said, “The Company has decided to transfer those employees who were hired by AGM to work for the contractor Sinohydro. The total number of employees who would be affected in this exercise in the initial stage will be a total of 141which includes a total of 24 permanent employees and 117 employees who were hired on a three months contract.”

It went on to state that the effective date of termination and transfer for the permanent employees is November 1, 2020, while adding that the contracted employees which transition to the contractor will commence from December 14, 2020 until January 2021, during which time their various 3 months contracts will expire and their transition to Sinohydro will commence.

The letter further indicated that all of these employees shall continue to benefit from all of their previously applied conditions “which shall be no less favourable and they shall continue to enjoy their representation of the recognized labour union.”