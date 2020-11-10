80-year- old Region Four woman is the latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced a new COVID-19 fatality, an 80-year-old Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) woman who died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Her death increases Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 135 deaths.

The MOH also recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,524 as indicated in their daily dashboard update.

The dashboard also shows eight persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 69 persons in institutional isolation, 757 persons in approved home isolation and 47 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, 3,549 cases have recovered and 22,278 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide.