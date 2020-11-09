Woman hides away in store, carries out late night ‘shopping’

…Caught on camera

Kaieteur News – The police on Friday arrested a woman who was caught on camera hiding in a store until it closed before proceeding with attempting to carry out a daring robbery.

The woman attempted to rob American Home and Beauty Center located at 72 Robb and Wellington Streets, Georgetown, of wigs, makeup, curling iron and other items.

According to information, the incident occurred on Friday night by a woman who identified herself as Ashley Williams.

Based on CCTV footage seen by this publication, Williams entered the store around 17:15hrs and according to information, under the pretence of doing a last minute purchase.

In the videos that were widely shared on social media, Williams was seen walking around the store for a few minutes before she went and hide in the storage corner.

After the store closed, Williams could be seen walking out of the storage area while looking around to see if anyone was still in the store.

She then proceeded to the cash register but was unable to open it. Williams then visited the makeup aisle and filled a bag up with lip gloss and other products.

After putting on a white T-shirt the woman then attempted to open the cash registers on the ground floor of the building, but again she was unable to do so.

While walking around with a black bag filled with stolen items, she went to the snacks aisle and placed some snacks in the bag that she was carrying around. After walking around the store picking up various items, the woman went over to the water dispenser for a glass of water which she drank.

After this, the woman continued her late night ‘shopping’ before attempting to open the office door.

The manager of the store, in an invited comment, told this publication that on Friday night his neighbour called and informed him that someone was in the store and that he should go and check it.

Upon arrival at the store the woman was seen inside. “She said that she was forgotten in the store and that we closed the doors with her inside…but based on the videos you can clearly see that’s not true,” the store manager stated.

The manager added that she was caught with two toys which he eventually gave to her after she told him that she is a mother. The matter was reported and the woman was taken into the custody.