Trump gan be teeing off at Lusignan Golf Course

Kaieteur News– Trump was playing golf when confirmation came, via the media, that he had lost the elections. Dem boys wondering wah Soulja Bai was doing when Claudette Singh mek she declaration.

Days before people did start pack up and move out from State House which had many offices, dem boys bin even hear a recording of a man telling he staff bye-bye since, according to him, de PPP/C win de election. Couple days after he change he tune.

Dem boys wondering wah he bin do when it was clear that de Coalition could no longer try fuh thief de election.

Dem boys know, however, wah a lot of dem bin doing when de visa get pull. Dem had wan banquet fuh Soulja Bai birthday. But when de news filtered through dat visa get pull, de party tun into a wake house.

All man jack face sour and long. Dem must be smiling now that Pompeo lose he wuk.

But no nice congratulatory message can reverse wah already done. When Uncle Sam pull yuh visa fuh undermining democracy, yuh days fuh travelling done. Dem nah want yuh in dem country. You could apply a hundred times and yuh gan get turn down. You reap what you sow in this life!

Dem boys seh when trump come to Guyana he gan play golf at Lusignan. Perhaps he gan help resurrect that billion dollar golf course which was supposed to be built at Lusignan.

Talk half and nah ask wah happen to dat project!