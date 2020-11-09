Sanitation worker falls to death from COVID Hospital

Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A sanitation worker yesterday fell to his death from the third floor of the Ocean View COVID-19 Hospital located at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, after he decided to use a metal lift that is on the northern side (externally) to go down instead of the stairs.
The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Kevin Smith of Lot 1365 Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.
According to a police report, Smith was an employee of R.O.K. Construction, the company that is doing the construction on the COVID-19 hospital.
About 08:00hrs Smith reported for duty and he began to clean the lower flat of the building, while other employees were cleaning the third flat.
However, around13:00hrs he was asked by one of the workers on the third flat to bring a dust pan and broom for her. He then used the stairs and walked up to the third flat where he delivered the dust pan and broom to the staff.
After delivering the items, Smith decided to use the metal lift to go down instead of the stairs, and, while doing that, the cord for the metal lift burst causing it to go down at a fast rate of speed, injuring Smith in the process.
He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by an ambulance where he was seen by a doctor on duty but died while receiving treatment.
According to the doctor, Smith suffered severe internal injuries as a result of the fall. His body is currently at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a post mortem.
Meanwhile, the GPHC, in a press statement, extended sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.
The Ministry of Health (MoH) and GPHC has begun independent investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to inform further actions to ensure that all staff and contractors at the facility comply with the safety precautions and measures.
