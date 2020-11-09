Remove “criminal” GECOM elements before LGE – VP

Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Vice President (VP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has emphasized that while the government is adamant that Local Government Elections (LGE) must be held in 2021, those “criminal” elements from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) must be removed.
During an engagement with the press last Friday, the VP was keen to point out that COVID-19 or not, he has high hopes that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) will be victorious in those LGEs. To this he said, “We believe that we can do extremely well in the Local Government Elections and we’re going to be working really hard to ensure that we improve the lives of people in their communities right across this country.”
Having said this, however, the VP emphasized that the PPP/C has “no confidence” in those “criminals” running the GECOM.
“And so,” Dr. Jagdeo said to the media, “We’re expecting that the Commission will get rid of the criminals. They don’t need any evidence. The whole country knows who these criminals are; those hardcore, in-yuh-face type of criminals who tried to steal the elections and put this country through trauma.”
Because of the PPP/C’s lack of confidence in these shady characters, the VP hopes that the GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, will “fight against the criminals by removing them from their post.
Notably, there are criminal charges for misconduct in office up against GECOM’s Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield; Deputy CEO, Roxanne Myers; Region Four Returning Officer (RO), Clairmont Mingo; Information Technology Officer, Enrique Livan, as well as other GECOM staffer, Shefferon February.
Next year’s budget, government has assured, will have resources to prepare for Local Government Elections.
Nov 09, 2020Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last inducted Minster of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as it Patron during a simple but impressive ceremony at the St Francis Community...
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
In a column in the Washington Post, Fareed Zakaria made a deeply learned observation about American sociology and the nature... more
Kaieteur News- I would have loved to have seen, even now,someone like Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira being made Minister of Culture,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]