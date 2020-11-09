Regent Street store destroyed by late night fire

Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – It was madness last night after a fire erupted and destroyed Dhoray’s Fashion, a store located on Regent Street, Georgetown in close proximity to the GuyOil Gas Station.
Kaieteur News learnt from GuyOil staffers that the blaze started at around 20:30hrs.
An explosion was heard and flames were seen emanating from the building which is well known by many as a popular clothes store. A call was immediately made to the fire department by one of the Gas Station staffers.
While awaiting the arrival of fire trucks, they shut off all the fuel pumps and evacuated the Gas Station as quickly as possible.
Fire fighters arrived together with police and set up barricades to cordon off the area as they began their work.
When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, loud explosions could be heard as the fire consumed the building at a fast rate and began spreading to the Harvey’s Variety Store next door.
A call was also placed to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Company to assist in disconnecting the main power lines to the building.
Fire fighters were seen using what looked like electric saws and angle grinders to cut through heavy duty padlocks placed on the shutters of Harvey’s store just to gain access.
Others were seen climbing up on top of other buildings in order to douse the blaze.
When this media house arrived on the scene, the building was still burning as the owners arrived.
