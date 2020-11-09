Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Regent Street store destroyed by late night fire

Nov 09, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – It was madness last night after a fire erupted and destroyed Dhoray’s Fashion, a store located on Regent Street, Georgetown in close proximity to the GuyOil Gas Station.
Kaieteur News learnt from GuyOil staffers that the blaze started at around 20:30hrs.

Dhoray’s Fashion on fire last night.

An explosion was heard and flames were seen emanating from the building which is well known by many as a popular clothes store. A call was immediately made to the fire department by one of the Gas Station staffers.
While awaiting the arrival of fire trucks, they shut off all the fuel pumps and evacuated the Gas Station as quickly as possible.
Fire fighters arrived together with police and set up barricades to cordon off the area as they began their work.
When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, loud explosions could be heard as the fire consumed the building at a fast rate and began spreading to the Harvey’s Variety Store next door.
A call was also placed to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Company to assist in disconnecting the main power lines to the building.
Fire fighters were seen using what looked like electric saws and angle grinders to cut through heavy duty padlocks placed on the shutters of Harvey’s store just to gain access.
Others were seen climbing up on top of other buildings in order to douse the blaze.
When this media house arrived on the scene, the building was still burning as the owners arrived.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M contribution and hails Board outstanding leadership

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M...

Nov 09, 2020

Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last inducted Minster of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as it Patron during a simple but impressive ceremony at the St Francis Community...
Read More
More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

Nov 09, 2020

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Nov 09, 2020

High Jump record holder supports local athletes

High Jump record holder supports local athletes

Nov 08, 2020

Guyanese Fudadin, Deonarine among prize winners at MiLC franchise awards

Guyanese Fudadin, Deonarine among prize winners...

Nov 08, 2020

GFF joins forces with UEFA for 100-day football “Bounce back” plan

GFF joins forces with UEFA for 100-day football...

Nov 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]