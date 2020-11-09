President Ali excludes GT Mayor from wreath laying ceremony

Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2020 News
Kaieteur News- The Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, was yesterday excluded from the wreath laying ceremony annually held at the Cenotaph in commemoration of the fallen soldiers who fought in the two world wars.
The wreath laying ceremony is observed by all commonwealth countries on the second Sunday of November every year. This act is part of what is popularly known as “Poppy Day”, a day of remembrance for the soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars.
Laying their wreaths at the Cenotaph located at the Main Street, Georgetown round-about was President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips.Also paying homage were Ambassador of the United States, Sarah Ann-Lynch; Indian high commissioner to Guyana Dr. K.J. Srinivasa and other foreign diplomats.
However, the Mayor whose office is located just a few corners away was nowhere to be seen.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Narine said that he did not attend because no invitation was extended to him by the relevant authorities.
Narine explained that every year a formal invitation is sent to the Mayor and City Councillors of Georgetown (M&CC) requesting that it attends the ceremony and lay a wreath.
That did not happen this yearMeanwhile, in a press release sent out by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on the matter, it was stated that it is the first time in the City of Georgetown’s history that the Mayor did not receive an invitation.
Narine condemned the move by the Dr. Ali-led administration calling it “petty”.
He added that such an attitude by Ali’s government indicates a lack of moral in its operation.
Nov 09, 2020Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last inducted Minster of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as it Patron during a simple but impressive ceremony at the St Francis Community...
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
In a column in the Washington Post, Fareed Zakaria made a deeply learned observation about American sociology and the nature... more
Kaieteur News- I would have loved to have seen, even now,someone like Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira being made Minister of Culture,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]