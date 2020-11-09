President Ali excludes GT Mayor from wreath laying ceremony

Kaieteur News- The Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, was yesterday excluded from the wreath laying ceremony annually held at the Cenotaph in commemoration of the fallen soldiers who fought in the two world wars.

The wreath laying ceremony is observed by all commonwealth countries on the second Sunday of November every year. This act is part of what is popularly known as “Poppy Day”, a day of remembrance for the soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars.

Laying their wreaths at the Cenotaph located at the Main Street, Georgetown round-about was President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips.Also paying homage were Ambassador of the United States, Sarah Ann-Lynch; Indian high commissioner to Guyana Dr. K.J. Srinivasa and other foreign diplomats.

However, the Mayor whose office is located just a few corners away was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Narine said that he did not attend because no invitation was extended to him by the relevant authorities.

Narine explained that every year a formal invitation is sent to the Mayor and City Councillors of Georgetown (M&CC) requesting that it attends the ceremony and lay a wreath.

That did not happen this yearMeanwhile, in a press release sent out by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on the matter, it was stated that it is the first time in the City of Georgetown’s history that the Mayor did not receive an invitation.

Narine condemned the move by the Dr. Ali-led administration calling it “petty”.

He added that such an attitude by Ali’s government indicates a lack of moral in its operation.