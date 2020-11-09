Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President Ali excludes GT Mayor from wreath laying ceremony

Nov 09, 2020 News

Kaieteur News- The Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, was yesterday excluded from the wreath laying ceremony annually held at the Cenotaph in commemoration of the fallen soldiers who fought in the two world wars.

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine

The wreath laying ceremony is observed by all commonwealth countries on the second Sunday of November every year. This act is part of what is popularly known as “Poppy Day”, a day of remembrance for the soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars.

Laying their wreaths at the Cenotaph located at the Main Street, Georgetown round-about was President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips.Also paying homage were Ambassador of the United States, Sarah Ann-Lynch; Indian high commissioner to Guyana Dr. K.J. Srinivasa and other foreign diplomats.
However, the Mayor whose office is located just a few corners away was nowhere to be seen.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Narine said that he did not attend because no invitation was extended to him by the relevant authorities.
Narine explained that every year a formal invitation is sent to the Mayor and City Councillors of Georgetown (M&CC) requesting that it attends the ceremony and lay a wreath.

President Irfaan Ali walking towards the Cenotaph to lay a wreath.

That did not happen this yearMeanwhile, in a press release sent out by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on the matter, it was stated that it is the first time in the City of Georgetown’s history that the Mayor did not receive an invitation.

Narine condemned the move by the Dr. Ali-led administration calling it “petty”.
He added that such an attitude by Ali’s government indicates a lack of moral in its operation.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M contribution and hails Board outstanding leadership

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M...

Nov 09, 2020

Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last inducted Minster of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as it Patron during a simple but impressive ceremony at the St Francis Community...
Read More
More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

Nov 09, 2020

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Nov 09, 2020

High Jump record holder supports local athletes

High Jump record holder supports local athletes

Nov 08, 2020

Guyanese Fudadin, Deonarine among prize winners at MiLC franchise awards

Guyanese Fudadin, Deonarine among prize winners...

Nov 08, 2020

GFF joins forces with UEFA for 100-day football “Bounce back” plan

GFF joins forces with UEFA for 100-day football...

Nov 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]