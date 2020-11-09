Number 79 Village man arrested, charged for burglary

Kaieteur News- An unemployed man has been arrested for burglary committed on the home of Hasena Mohamed, aged 39, a house wife of Lot 517 Block 19 Line Path, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred between 20:00hrs Saturday November 7, 2020 and 00:10hrs on Sunday November 8, 2020 at the said address. Among the booty were a quantity of grocery valued $15,000, four long pants valued $14,000, cosmetics valued $10,000, a brief case valued 15,000, $20,000 in cash and a driver’s licence.

Kaieteur News understands that Sureshchand Latchman called “Rice”, 53, of Lot 108 Number 79 Village Corriverton, Berbice, was arrested with the stolen items and has since been charged. He will be arraigned before a magistrate later this week.

He is also wanted for questioning in relation to several acts of break and enter and larceny. He was previously convicted for three counts of breakages in 2019.