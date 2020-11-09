Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Number 79 Village man arrested, charged for burglary

Nov 09, 2020 News

Kaieteur News- An unemployed man has been arrested for burglary committed on the home of Hasena Mohamed, aged 39, a house wife of Lot 517 Block 19 Line Path, Corentyne, Berbice.
The incident occurred between 20:00hrs Saturday November 7, 2020 and 00:10hrs on Sunday November 8, 2020 at the said address. Among the booty were a quantity of grocery valued $15,000, four long pants valued $14,000, cosmetics valued $10,000, a brief case valued 15,000, $20,000 in cash and a driver’s licence.
Kaieteur News understands that Sureshchand Latchman called “Rice”, 53, of Lot 108 Number 79 Village Corriverton, Berbice, was arrested with the stolen items and has since been charged. He will be arraigned before a magistrate later this week.
He is also wanted for questioning in relation to several acts of break and enter and larceny. He was previously convicted for three counts of breakages in 2019.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M contribution and hails Board outstanding leadership

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M...

Nov 09, 2020

Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last inducted Minster of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as it Patron during a simple but impressive ceremony at the St Francis Community...
Read More
More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

Nov 09, 2020

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Nov 09, 2020

High Jump record holder supports local athletes

High Jump record holder supports local athletes

Nov 08, 2020

Guyanese Fudadin, Deonarine among prize winners at MiLC franchise awards

Guyanese Fudadin, Deonarine among prize winners...

Nov 08, 2020

GFF joins forces with UEFA for 100-day football “Bounce back” plan

GFF joins forces with UEFA for 100-day football...

Nov 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]