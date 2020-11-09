Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man robs priest during church service

Nov 09, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, a man who appeared to be deranged, walked into the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Immaculate Conception located on Brickdam and robbed the officiating priest of his ring, chain and bible.

This screengrab of the video shows the bandit in the process of robbing the priest.

Kaieteur News was made aware of the brazen robbery by video which surfaced on Facebook.
In the video the bandit, who was shirtless, entered the cathedral and walked up to the altar. He shouted, disarranged the table and, armed with a knife in his left hand, walked up to the priest.
He grabbed the man’s arm and took off his ring and then snatched his chain. He also stole a bible before storming out of the cathedral.
This newspaper was told that the bandit committed the act in the midst of a church service.
Calls were made yesterday to the Commander of Region Four ‘A’, Simon Mcbean, to ascertain if the bandit was arrested but the Commander was unreachable up to press time.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M contribution and hails Board outstanding leadership

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M...

Nov 09, 2020

Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last inducted Minster of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as it Patron during a simple but impressive ceremony at the St Francis Community...
Read More
More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

More youths to benefit from GGA and Nexgen GA

Nov 09, 2020

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Rest Team triumph in STSC 5-a-side football

Nov 09, 2020

High Jump record holder supports local athletes

High Jump record holder supports local athletes

Nov 08, 2020

Guyanese Fudadin, Deonarine among prize winners at MiLC franchise awards

Guyanese Fudadin, Deonarine among prize winners...

Nov 08, 2020

GFF joins forces with UEFA for 100-day football “Bounce back” plan

GFF joins forces with UEFA for 100-day football...

Nov 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]