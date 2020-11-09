Man robs priest during church service

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, a man who appeared to be deranged, walked into the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Immaculate Conception located on Brickdam and robbed the officiating priest of his ring, chain and bible.

Kaieteur News was made aware of the brazen robbery by video which surfaced on Facebook.

In the video the bandit, who was shirtless, entered the cathedral and walked up to the altar. He shouted, disarranged the table and, armed with a knife in his left hand, walked up to the priest.

He grabbed the man’s arm and took off his ring and then snatched his chain. He also stole a bible before storming out of the cathedral.

This newspaper was told that the bandit committed the act in the midst of a church service.

Calls were made yesterday to the Commander of Region Four ‘A’, Simon Mcbean, to ascertain if the bandit was arrested but the Commander was unreachable up to press time.