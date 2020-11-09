‘Ma’ turns 100!

Kaieteur News – Today is a special day for Ramdulari Ramkellawan. The Leguan, Essequibo Island native is celebrating her 100th birth anniversary, surrounded by close friends and family. Ramkellawan, who is well known to many on the island as Ma, is said to have made her mark in society as a healer/herbalist. As such, she is loved and appreciated by many.