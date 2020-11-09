‘Ma’ turns 100!

Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Today is a special day for Ramdulari Ramkellawan. The Leguan, Essequibo Island native is celebrating her 100th birth anniversary, surrounded by close friends and family. Ramkellawan, who is well known to many on the island as Ma, is said to have made her mark in society as a healer/herbalist. As such, she is loved and appreciated by many.
Nov 09, 2020Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last inducted Minster of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as it Patron during a simple but impressive ceremony at the St Francis Community...
In a column in the Washington Post, Fareed Zakaria made a deeply learned observation about American sociology and the nature... more
Kaieteur News- I would have loved to have seen, even now,someone like Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira being made Minister of Culture,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
