Joint Services, Region 6 RDC pay tribute to fallen WW II servicemen

Kaieteur News- In Berbice 12 wreaths were laid in remembrance of soldiers who lost their lives during World War II. The activity was characterized by a simple event, which was held in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, at the Esplanade Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Members of the Joint Services and the Regional Democratic Council in Region Six converged at the location and wore poppies to recognize the day and its significance.The wreaths were laid by Mr. Gerald Young, Representative of Guyana Veterans; David Armagon, Regional Chairman of Region Six; Lieutenant Keon Stoby, Officer- In- Charge of the Guyana Defence Force’s Berbice Base; Superintendent Udistair Holligan, Officer -In -Charge of New Amsterdam Prison; Haimchandra Persaud, Divisional Officer of New Amsterdam Fire Department; Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, Commander of Regional Division Number Six;

Rural Sergeant Paul Beaton, Subordinate Officer-In-Charge of the Mayor and Town Council; Narendra Persaud, Regional Executive Officer of Region Six; Bhagmattie La Cruz, Regional Education Officer of Region Six and Mr. Bill Jhagroo, Assistant to the Regional Chairman.