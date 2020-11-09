Joint Services, Region 6 RDC pay tribute to fallen WW II servicemen

Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2020 News
Kaieteur News- In Berbice 12 wreaths were laid in remembrance of soldiers who lost their lives during World War II. The activity was characterized by a simple event, which was held in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, at the Esplanade Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
Members of the Joint Services and the Regional Democratic Council in Region Six converged at the location and wore poppies to recognize the day and its significance.The wreaths were laid by Mr. Gerald Young, Representative of Guyana Veterans; David Armagon, Regional Chairman of Region Six; Lieutenant Keon Stoby, Officer- In- Charge of the Guyana Defence Force’s Berbice Base; Superintendent Udistair Holligan, Officer -In -Charge of New Amsterdam Prison; Haimchandra Persaud, Divisional Officer of New Amsterdam Fire Department; Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, Commander of Regional Division Number Six;
Rural Sergeant Paul Beaton, Subordinate Officer-In-Charge of the Mayor and Town Council; Narendra Persaud, Regional Executive Officer of Region Six; Bhagmattie La Cruz, Regional Education Officer of Region Six and Mr. Bill Jhagroo, Assistant to the Regional Chairman.
Nov 09, 2020Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last inducted Minster of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as it Patron during a simple but impressive ceremony at the St Francis Community...
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
In a column in the Washington Post, Fareed Zakaria made a deeply learned observation about American sociology and the nature... more
Kaieteur News- I would have loved to have seen, even now,someone like Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira being made Minister of Culture,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]