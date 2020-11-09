Hands of Change and Comfort Sleep bring early Christmas cheer to Linden Family

– another project in the making to house destitute teacher

By Enid Joaquin

Kaieteur News – The Linden Youth Vision was established 23 years ago by Dexter Copeland and Denton Osborne.

The organization, an incorporated Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has been serving members of the Linden community ever since.

In 2016, Hands of Change was incorporated, and to date works hand in hand with Linden Youth Vision.

On Saturday, through a collaborative effort with Comfort Sleep, a Linden family was afforded the opportunity to welcome Christmas early.

The family received three beds, four windows and other amenities including groceries.

A representative of Comfort Sleep said that its proprietor, Mr. Dennis Charran, always takes great pleasure in rendering assistance to those in need.

Comfort Sleep, she pointed out, has been engaging in charitable work since its establishment in 2003. With regards to the company’s latest act of benevolence, she posited, “It was a pleasure and a blessing to help someone, especially a less fortunate child!”

The child alluded to, is Shashamani Williams, a Linden school girl who was stabbed by another.

Following the incident and the student’s subsequent hospitalization, Hands of Change stepped in after there were recommendations from the medical fraternity that Shashamani needed to be housed in an environment that would be conducive to proper healing.

At the time, the child lived with her parents Maynard Williams and Nichelle Fable and other siblings, in a home that was a far cry from conducive.

Things have however turned around, and today Shashamani and her family are living comfortably in their three-bedroom home, compliments of Hands of Change, Comfort Sleep and others, who collaborated to see the house-building project to fruition.

Hands of Change had also received tangible support from the Chief Executive Officer (Ag) of the National Investment and Commercial Investment Limited (NICIL), Mr. Colvin Heath-London.

CHANGE

As the name implies, Hands of Change has over the years effected real change, in people’s lives, that had been negatively impacted through poverty and other unfortunate circumstances.

Members of the organization would go into communities and with the help of residents, identify a person, who would have served in some way, but had fallen on hard times, or somehow ended up in other vulnerable situations, Copeland said.

“The Hands of Change” would then step in and do whatever is necessary to make a change, Copeland added.

Tangible efforts to make the lives of several Lindeners better, are testament enough, of the exemplary work that have been executed by the organization over the years.

To its credit, Hands of Change, along with their partners have built and renovated more than half a dozen homes in Linden, and in some instances garnered assistance in furnishing same.

Some of the areas where homes were built or renovated include Blue Berry Hill, Wismar Hill and Amelia’s Ward.

Currently, Hands of Change has embarked on another project, to build a home for yet another vulnerable Lindener, a former school teacher, Ms. June Samuels also known as Dolly.

Ms. Samuels’ home was destroyed by fire.

Copeland is optimistic that Lindeners and others with the means would collaborate with Hands of Change to create positive change in the life of this former teacher who would have made her contribution towards change, in the lives of her former students.

To render assistance persons can call (592) 601-5912 or 603-1037.

“We are aware that society does not allow everyone a fair chance, and thus we see empowerment as the vehicle most suited, for the task of changing circumstances and altering conditions,” Copeland declared.