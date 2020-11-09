CPA engages media on ‘child privacy’

Kaieteur News– The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) on Saturday held a virtually discussion with members of the Media to discuss the issue of ‘Child Privacy’.

At the forum those in attendance were encouraged to be cautious when reporting on child matters.

Attending this discussion were the President of the Guyana Press Association, Nazima Raghubir; Legal Officer of the CPA, Telisha Williams, and media personnel.

Opening her discussion, Ms. Williams, stated that under the Protection of the Children Act and the Childcare and Protection Agency Act, there are some guidelines that are stipulated as it relates to the media’s reporting on matters that involve a child.

The guidelines outline “what can and cannot be reported,” she said.

Highlighting that abuse has been a big issue in Guyana, Williams added that “when reporting any incident relating to a child, whether the child is being abused, is abusing another, is suspected to have committed a crime or has a crime committed against him or her, it is important to protect the identity of the child because in these circumstances the child is consider being a person at risk.”

As it relates to persons or organisations doing good deeds for children belonging to centres or homes, Williams noted that when pictures are taken of the child or children and it is posted, that eventually exposes the child’s identity. In this case there can be persons who would want to approach these children and may want to cause them harm.

Williams further discussed that publishing information on the identity of a child in the case of court matters or criminal matters, without just cause, is in fact an offence under Section10 of the Childcare and Protection Agency Act.

Notably, general information can be given in reporting the incident but no specific details should be included that can lead persons to identify the specific child involved. As such, the names of the child or family members of the child, the child’s school, age and grade, picture or neighbourhood should not be shared in any news report.

The Legal Officer pointed out too, that when reporting on anything that leads to the identity of a child, whether directly or indirectly, the media ought not to publish.

In closing, she added that if unsure as to whether the report meets the guidelines to protect the child’s privacy, the media can contact the CPA through its Facebook page or through the Agency’s Director for guidance and further details.