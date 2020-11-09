COVID-19 cases increase by 30

Latest update November 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2020 News
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced 30 new COVID-19 cases. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases to 4,514, according to the Ministry’s daily dashboard update.
The dashboard for November 8, 2020 shows that there are 11 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; 63 in institutional isolation; 778 in approved home isolation and 49 in institutional quarantine.
Further, it reveals that to date, 134 deaths have been recorded as well as 3,526 recoveries.Additionally, 22,092 persons have been tested for the virus to date and of this number 17,578 were negative.
Nov 09, 2020Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last inducted Minster of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as it Patron during a simple but impressive ceremony at the St Francis Community...
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
In a column in the Washington Post, Fareed Zakaria made a deeply learned observation about American sociology and the nature... more
Kaieteur News- I would have loved to have seen, even now,someone like Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira being made Minister of Culture,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]