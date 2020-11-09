COVID-19 cases increase by 30

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced 30 new COVID-19 cases. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases to 4,514, according to the Ministry’s daily dashboard update.

The dashboard for November 8, 2020 shows that there are 11 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; 63 in institutional isolation; 778 in approved home isolation and 49 in institutional quarantine.

Further, it reveals that to date, 134 deaths have been recorded as well as 3,526 recoveries.Additionally, 22,092 persons have been tested for the virus to date and of this number 17,578 were negative.