Trump coming to Guyana!

Latest update November 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 08, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Trump lose de elections and start to cry. He looked at his daughter and she: “My Princess, I tried my best. I am sorry.”
“What will happen to us now?” she asked. “Will we go to jail?”
“No, my child,” replied Trump. “We are not going to jail. We going to Guyana.”
Guyana is de safest place fuh Trump. You don’t get jail in Guyana. Yuh could do whatever yuh want and thief all de money in de Treasury and still get off scot-free. Yuh could rig election and get people protesting when de police hold yuh. And when de court release you on bail, yuh does get heroes’ welcome home.
You could give away de whole country. And still de Vice President gon claim how yuh nah do nothing illegal or corrupt.
Dem boys remember when Trump had said dat he could not imagine losing to de worst candidate in de history of politics.
He did even hint dat he might have to leave de country if he loses. Well he lose now and he gon be leaving for Guyana on de next flight.
Dem boys seh dat Trump can enjoy he time in Guyana. He gon spend a lot of time with Ramotar and Soulja Bai. Dem gat a lot in common. All three of dem is one-term President.
Talk half and wait fuh see if it gon get a motorcade when Trump touch down.
