Opposition MP, Ganesh Mahipaul, slapped with department charges

– accused of being absent from work during elections recount

Kaieteur News – Community Development Officer (CDO) and Member of Parliament for A Partnership For National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC), Ganesh Mahipaul, has been slapped with four departmental disciplinary charges.

The charges have been made by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development for several violations allegedly by Mahipaul, a vocal candidate for the coalition for this year’s stormy elections which saw the coalition’s one term ending after a five-month court battle.

A letter dated Tuesday, November 3, seen by this publication, sought to explain Mahipaul’s violations that he is expected to answer to.

The letter, written by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Prema Ramanah Roopnarine, said that Mahipaul first violated an affirmation of office by putting his name on the APNU/AFC list of candidates for the March 2nd, General and Regional Elections.

By allowing his name to be placed there, he breached his oath of office which requires him to be impartial.

Mahipaul defended his “violation” in a telephone interview with Kaieteur News, where he referenced Article 147 of the Constitution which states, “Except with his or her own consent, no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his or her freedom of assembly, association and freedom to demonstrate peacefully and to associate with other persons and in particular to form or belong to political parties, trade unions or other associations for the protection of his or her interests.”

The letter stated that his second violation was staying away from work for 33 days during the period of May 05 to June 08 without any leave, adequate excuse and permission from the Permanent Secretary.

It was also pointed out that during that period, Mahipaul was present at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre during the recount process of the March 2nd election.

Once again, Mahipaul defended his violation to Kaieteur News by saying that at that time he was reporting to the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Three Jennifer Ferreira-Dougall who told him that a memo given by the Ministry labelled him as a non-essential worker.

The memo stated that those who were listed as non-essential were not required to go to work, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further added that permission to participate in the recount was granted by his REO.

His third violation was another issue of absence from August 3 to August 14.

However, Mahipaul denied that deliberate absence, stating that he reported for duty during that period at his Regional Democratic Council office in Region Three where he had been assigned since 2017.

He added that on August 15, 2020, he received a letter from the Deputy REO, Shameer Shahid, indicating that the new Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, had instructed that he report directly to the Ministry since his attachment at the RDC had come to an end.

Even though he received the letter on August 15th, he claimed that it was dated July 29.

He noted that Dharmlall would have only taken office in August following the declaration of the election results.

His fourth and final violation stated that he had disclosed confidential information about services a company named Design Unlimited was providing to the ministry, which included producing business cards, designing and installing a signboard and other things.

Mahipaul maintained that the Procurement Act of 2003 says that all contracts awarded are public records, giving all members of the public a right to access them.

He said that the public must know the contractors, their addresses and particulars of the contract, so there was no way he made a violation.

He has denied all violations and is soon expected to make his case, but believes that he is being marginalized by the ministry because he is a member of the opposition.