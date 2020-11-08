Kaieteur News – After months of deafening silence, Vice President Jagdeo went public to claim that “no laws were broken” in the Canje and Kaieteur Oil Block giveaways. This statement confirms that a moronic mindset rules this land. At a time when Guyanese hearts are broken, Jagdeo’s specious defence of the oil giveaway flies in the face of all that is considered right.
The Canje and Kaieteur Blocks were not his or former President Ramotar’s or former Minister Persaud’s to give away. These blocks belong to Guyanese. The country’s leaders are only stewards entrusted to obtaining the maximum return from these blocks. Instead, the nation got nothing.
And yet, this financial guru says no laws were broken. Obviously, the VP inhabits a different universe from the rest of us. For there, he was being disingenuous, which is not breaking the law; but it should be. There he was like an ostrich burying his head in the sand to evade responsibility and accountability.
Men, especially national leaders, are not supposed to be mindless ostriches without morals and principles. Clearly, the Vice President takes Guyanese for jackasses and believes he can shovel any filth at them and get away with it.
How long will right-thinking Guyanese allow him and his clique to get away with these treachery? Secretly giving away the oil blocks, which he says is not breaking the law. Breaking the dreams and shattering the hopes of poor Guyanese are also legal? Don’t they amount to breaking the law?
Would Jagdeo sign away his mansion, pension, and savings to corporate paupers, to comrades without a pin to their name? No! He wouldn’t do that! But that is what Ramotar and Persaud did.
And now Mr. Jagdeo steps up to defend this revolting act. Since it is not illegal, they might as well give away everything for free, and while they are it, they may want to also throw in Jagdeo as part of the giveaway.
No laws broken, but dreams were
Nov 08, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
