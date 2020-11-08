Nearly 50 global companies submit EOIs for new harbour bridge

– submission open until December 4th

Kaieteur News – Approximately 50 international companies have responded to Government’s invitation for submissions of Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the design-build of a new Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, made this statement at the installation of the Board of Directors for the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation on Friday.

“There will be some technical meetings and companies are coming into the country to do inspections and to do their own studies and to examine and help to facilitate their proposals,” Minister Edghill said.

The Minister said companies were said to have complied with filing the necessary documentation. Other interested companies have until December 4th to submit their EOI.

“I would want to continue to invite and ask the world and some of the greatest bridge builders of the world, to participate in Guyana’s development by expressing their interests. We want the best. Guyana deserves the best,” he said.

The realization of the new, four-lane, high-span, fixed bridge from Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara to La Grange, West Bank Demerara, is in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s Manifesto promise.

During the 11th Parliament, the PPP/C had sought to hold the Coalition Government accountable for sole-sourcing the contractor for the bridge feasibility study, rather that following the procurement laws.

The Guyana Police Force has since launched an investigation into the award of the 2016 contract.

Government invited EOIs for the new bridge back in September. The current bridge began operations in 1978.

