Hints of dishonesty in Region 2 as process 75% complete

Distribution of $25,000 cash grant…

Kaieteur News – The COVID-19 relief and support programme, which was recently launched by the Government of Guyana, is now at 75% completion in the Pomeroon/Supenaam region (Region Two).

The support programme, which caters for the distribution of $25,000 per household, was launched in Region Two almost two weeks ago.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, the Regional Executive Officer, Devenand Ramdatt, revealed that the distribution completion in his region is over 75%.

Kaieteur News understands that the Pomeroon/Supenaam region consists of over 50,000 residents.

Apart from the main coastland, the region’s population also extends to the riverine communities within the Pomeroon River, and the lake communities, located inland.

While accessibility to every home posed a challenge, Ramdatt pointed out that one of the major challenges was the honesty of the recipients.

Due to the inclement weather conditions, the speediness of the distribution process was also affected.

Kaieteur News had received several complaints from residents, which claimed that while some residents received their $25,000, others did not. When asked whether this was brought to his attention, Ramdatt admitted that there were some flaws in the registration process, saying, “in some communities, we’ve had short numbers provided to us. In the Pomeroon, for instance, we’ve had a Toshao who reported 86 households but when we showed up, the community had more.”

The REO told Kaieteur News that his administration has already made provisions, which will cater for persons who would’ve been left out; indicating that they will have to be revisited.

“The priority is bringing relief to all people. We’ve had cases in Kabakaburi and communities like Dartmouth where the submission given to us was short. But we already have provisions to cater for persons who would’ve been left out and we will revisit these communities… That review process has commenced,” said Ramdatt.

Information reaching Kaieteur News indicates that persons who live in an apartment, will be prompted to fill out a pink form. Ramdatt said that his team has already commenced compilation of that data, and distribution will be made within the shortest possible time.

In the meantime, persons within the region can expect to uplift their monies at various points within their communities as heavy rainfalls continue.

“Due to the rain, what we do is we assemble at a point in the street, so as the word spreads, persons gather. We don’t just distribute to everyone who gather but we work with the registration we have. So far, we’ve had a transparent process, one which is reviewed every day,” he said.