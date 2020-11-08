Girl with cancer, 11, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies

Latest update November 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 08, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – An 11-year-old female cancer patient who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
This was disclosed by a senior health official who also stated that her passing was not treated as a COVID-19 death since she was being treated for cancer-related illnesses upon admission.
According to the official, the child was admitted to the regular Intensive Care Unit at the hospital last Wednesday to undergo treatment for her cancer-related illness.
Upon arrival at the GPHC, it was stated that she was given a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and received her positive test results the next day which was the Thursday.
The official disclosed that she succumbed to her illness while receiving treatment on Friday.
The child’s identity was kept strictly confidential, to allow the family proper mourning.
However, it was stated that she resided on the East Bank of Demerara.
Further, it was stated that since she tested positive for the virus, efforts to begin contact tracing have already been made by the Ministry of Health, to identify persons who might have been in contact with her.
To date, Guyana has recorded 134 deaths.
