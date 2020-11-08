Latest update November 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

E’bo man dies almost a month after being dragged, pinned by speeding hearse

Nov 08, 2020 News

Scene from the accident last month

Kaieteur News – A man who was struck down by a speeding hearse on the Devonshire Castle Public Road, Essequibo Coast, last month, succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
The man has been identified as Tulsie Maniram, 56, of Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast. Kaieteur News understands that sometime around 17:10hrs, on October 12, 2020, on the Devonshire Castle Public Road, Maniram was struck from behind by the speeding hearse, which was driven by Bharat Joseph, a resident of Zorg, Essequibo Coast.

Dead: Tulsie Maniram

Information reaching Kaieteur News indicated that at the time of the accident, Maniram was pushing his motorcycle, CJ 6341, along the eastern parapet of the public road; heading in the northern direction.In the meantime, the motor van, GNN5061, was also proceeding in the northern direction along the public road, when he lost control and collided with the rear end of the motorcycle.
As a result of the impact, Maniram along with his motorcycle, were dragged beneath the bus for some distance.
The bus eventually came to a halt in a nearby trench, pinning Maniram in the process.
Public-spirited residents came to the assistance of the pinned, unconscious man, before rushing him to the Suddie Public Hospital.
Days later, the man was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Maniram eventually succumbed yesterday morning, after almost a month in an unconscious state.
Police told Kaieteur News that the driver of the hearse was initially released on $300,000 bail. Now that the victim is dead, police indicated that the driver will likely be brought before the court, where he will be charged.

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

High Jump record holder supports local athletes

High Jump record holder supports local athletes

Nov 08, 2020

During a simple, but significant ceremony yesterday at the office of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Guyana’s men’s high-jump record holder, Robert Bynoe donated a quantity of running...
Read More
Guyanese Fudadin, Deonarine among prize winners at MiLC franchise awards

Guyanese Fudadin, Deonarine among prize winners...

Nov 08, 2020

GFF joins forces with UEFA for 100-day football “Bounce back” plan

GFF joins forces with UEFA for 100-day football...

Nov 08, 2020

Sports Minister to bowl first ball to open BMC tourney

Sports Minister to bowl first ball to open BMC...

Nov 08, 2020

Lenders Jewellery and Pawnshop supports ‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes

Lenders Jewellery and Pawnshop supports ‘Sunday...

Nov 07, 2020

Stanton Rose officially at NCAA outfit St. Mary’s University

Stanton Rose officially at NCAA outfit St....

Nov 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Make the agreements public!

    Kaieteur News – Jagdeo should think before he speaks. Instead of opening his mouth and claiming that no laws were broken... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]