E’bo man dies almost a month after being dragged, pinned by speeding hearse

Kaieteur News – A man who was struck down by a speeding hearse on the Devonshire Castle Public Road, Essequibo Coast, last month, succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The man has been identified as Tulsie Maniram, 56, of Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast. Kaieteur News understands that sometime around 17:10hrs, on October 12, 2020, on the Devonshire Castle Public Road, Maniram was struck from behind by the speeding hearse, which was driven by Bharat Joseph, a resident of Zorg, Essequibo Coast.

Information reaching Kaieteur News indicated that at the time of the accident, Maniram was pushing his motorcycle, CJ 6341, along the eastern parapet of the public road; heading in the northern direction.In the meantime, the motor van, GNN5061, was also proceeding in the northern direction along the public road, when he lost control and collided with the rear end of the motorcycle.

As a result of the impact, Maniram along with his motorcycle, were dragged beneath the bus for some distance.

The bus eventually came to a halt in a nearby trench, pinning Maniram in the process.

Public-spirited residents came to the assistance of the pinned, unconscious man, before rushing him to the Suddie Public Hospital.

Days later, the man was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Maniram eventually succumbed yesterday morning, after almost a month in an unconscious state.

Police told Kaieteur News that the driver of the hearse was initially released on $300,000 bail. Now that the victim is dead, police indicated that the driver will likely be brought before the court, where he will be charged.