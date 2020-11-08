E’bo boat operators told obey COVID-19 regulations or else…

Latest update November 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 08, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Speedboat operators who traverse the Parika to Supenaam route, Essequibo, are being urged to adhere to the COVID-19 measures.
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who visited the region on Saturday, reminded them to adhere to the measures to avoid contracting the deadly disease.
The Minister said concerned persons have sent photographs to him of breaches taking place in the boats carrying passengers.
“If we continue to do that and violate all the regulations and protocols, then I would have to instruct the Maritime Administration to take the necessary actions,” Minister Edghill said.
He added that while the Government does not “want to put anybody out of business; we don’t want to stop economic activity. As you can see, we have been doing everything to reopen the country to business… but we cannot put ourselves and others at risk.”
During the interaction, some speedboat operators raised concerns about improvements needed at the Parika Ferry Stelling.
Chairman of the Sea and River Defense Board, Brigadier Gary Beaton, told the operators that he was aware of some of the issues and encouraged them to discuss them with the Board so that budgetary allocations can be made for them.
To date, Guyana has recorded a total of 4,484 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 134 deaths. (DPI)
