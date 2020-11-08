Body of man found lying on West Dem tomb

Kaieteur News – The body of a man was discovered yesterday lying on a tomb inside the Anna Catherina cemetery, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Region Three.

The corpse has since been identified to be that Sarwan Mahadeo, 49, of Anna Catherina.

The man’s body was found at around 14:30hrs.

Crime scene experts who visited the scene noted that there were no marks of violence seen on the body.

It was transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where it was further examined by a doctor on duty before sent to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour.

Detectives have since questioned several individuals. More details in tomorrow’s edition.