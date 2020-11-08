Almost 4,500 COVID-19 cases since March

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced 27 new COVID-19 cases that brings the total number of confirmed cases to 4,484.

The MOH’s daily dashboard update also shows 11 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 73 persons in institutional isolation, 753 in approved home isolation and 40 in institutional quarantine.

To date, 3,511 recoveries have been recorded with 134 deaths.

Additionally, a total of 21,754 persons have been tested for the virus and of this number 17,270 were negative.