Stanton Rose officially at NCAA outfit St. Mary’s University

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s electric senior men’s basketball team captain; Stanton Rose, has officially made his move to NCAA division II outfit, St. Mary’s University in San-Antonio, Texas.

Presently, he is a Global Studies student but he shared with Kaieteur Sport his intention of changing majors to Sport Science next semester.

The 20-year-old, who has experience with Jacksonville College, makes this move after a good stint with Panola College that are both based in Texas and in the NJCAA division. At Panola, Rose was an integral part of the team and in his last season, he led in rebounds, steals and assists.

With his move to the St. Mary’s and the NCAA his pathway to the pro leagues continues and he was quoted saying, “Thank you to coach Aaron Smith for allowing me to show my talent; Ann Gordon and Dave Causeway, you guys created something special. Thank you to Coach Christopher Jackson Charles, I’ve learned a lot from you in a very short time. I will never forget the teaching of Coach Willon Cameron, Junior Hercules, Lugard Mohan, Chris Bowman; special thank you to you guys because you all played a major role in my basketball career.”

He also thanked current president of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Michael Singh, who also served as president of Bounty Colts basketball club, for moving him to Georgetown and allowed him to be part of his club.

Rose had created history in 2018 when he led Guyana to their first triumph in the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) men’s championship in which he earned the MVP trophy.

And, Rose is determined and focused on creating more history for the ‘land of many waters’ with his aim of reaching the NBA.

Going forward, he posited that he is just taking each challenge one step at a time, to the best of his ability.

When quizzed on his thoughts of defending the John Yates trophy that Guyana won in Suriname in 2018 after beating Antigua & Barbuda in the CBC championship final, Rose revealed that although the Golden Arrowhead may have some great players developing including himself, Kevon Wiggins and Anthony Moe, the importance of chemistry should not be underscored.

“No matter how much exposure you get, it still comes down back to chemistry and that was what we had in 2018. I’m not saying that our chances will be slim going forward and I know with the personnel we have, once we get our chemistry, we will be hard to defeat and I can’t wait to play for Guyana again,” Rose mentioned.