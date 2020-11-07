Lewis, Kwayana, Alexander: The facts and the truths of Guyana

Freddie Kissoon column…

Kaieteur News – In response to me, Lincoln Lewis wrote in the October 20th edition of the Kaieteur News, in its letter pages that: “At no time have I called on President Granger to investigate [Justice Claudette] Singh and GECOM for improprieties.”

Here is what Lewis said in an interview with Mr. Benschop on Benschop Radio on July 28th when the entire country knew that the election drama had come to an end and the PPP will be declared the winner: “The Constitution spoke about a President. And that President has Executive responsibilities and duties if the Elections Commission’s actions are inimical to the interest and intent of the Constitution and the ethos of this country, then he will have to take action. Whatever form it is. We can’t have an election that is marred with discrepancies that we consider as rigged. Mr. Granger will have to take action, if the Elections Commission fails the people of the country.”

Even the most foolish mind once they understand the English language would understand that should the President take action against GECOM, his dragnet has to include the Chairperson of GECOM. This was the same Lewis that since March 4th had used superlative vocabulary to praise the GECOM chairperson, Claudette Singh.

On July 28th, he was urging the President to take action against Singh. It is not incorrect to single out Singh because action against GECOM would start with Singh who is the head.

I write this reply not because I want to engage Lewis. I have no regard and respect for Lewis. Lewis is a footnote in Guyanese history. I pen this clarification here so young minds can see the type of dangerous minds that drive an equally dangerous narrative that if not countered will eventually destroy this country.

Next is Eusi Kwayana. Categorized as one of the most racially divisive characters Guyana birthed, Kwayana has shades of barefacedness about him.

In this newspaper on November 2nd in response to my criticism of him, Kwayana wrote: “I strongly disagree with anyone who suggests that as a non-resident I have the same vantage point.”

This is the nonsense and barefacedness he has repeated four times in his published letters to me. His stuck record goes this: “I do not have the facts from where I sit to comment on if the election was rigged.”

Mr. Kwayana in shameless ways has commented on several events since March 4 when Mingo started his nonsense. Since March to November, Kwayana has written about 8 letters more than he has ever written in the five years the APNU+AFC held power.

Kwayana doesn’t know what went on with the elections but he knows almost everything else including what Joe Harmon accused two current ministers of; foot-dragging in the investigation of the two cousins killed; inappropriate comments by GECOM chairman, PM Ralph Gonsalves on the election; the reason why the United States supported the election results in favour of the PPP/C and several other subject-matters. This is the Kwayana we all thought was an icon.

Finally, Vincent Alexander. Readers need as much exposure on the deceptive politics of this GECOM commissioner. Alexander wrote in the November 1 edition of this newspaper that he refuses to engage me on my criticism of former President Forbes Burnham.

But as usual, Alexander thinks that Guyanese are fools; they won’t detect his warped attitude.

Here is Alexander‘s glaring, sickening propaganda: “That Burnham made National Service compulsory is another of Freddie`s untruths. National Service was unapologetically compulsory for those who were benefiting from free university education.”

This is morbid deception. Burnham introduced National Service at UG in 1976 at a time when UG education was paid for. I was a student then, paying my fees. What Burnham did is that he scrapped paid education and in lieu of payment introduced compulsory national service.

That Alexander can defend this psychotic decision of Burnham exposes the totalitarian mind set. My denunciation of Burnham’s dictatorship to which Alexander replied in his November 1 missive was ensconced in the theory that Burnham had no moral and legal authority to introduce fundamental changes in Guyana because he could not win a mandate from the Guyanese people.

I further argued that in rearranging Guyanese society, Burnham refused to consult major political stakeholders like the PPP which responded to compulsory national service by producing an excellent booklet on national service, by Mrs. Janet Jagan denouncing it in harsh terms.

Alexander will reply to this column but he will never comment on who gave Burnham the right to introduce compulsory national service at UG, ban Walter Rodney from teaching at UG and the creation of PNC paramountcy. Each time he propagandizes, I will expose him.