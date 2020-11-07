Lenders Jewellery and Pawnshop supports ‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes

Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop has thrown their support behind ‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes which is set for tomorrow at Pouderoyen Wash Bay, West Bank Demerara.

The entity’s representative Triscilla Beaton presented the third place trophy to organizer and Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League (GDL) Mark Wiltshire. The presentation was done on Thursday at the entity’s location in South Road, Bourda.

Beaton wished the teams well and said they are pleased to be associated with the competition, while Wiltshire thanked them for the support.

Entrance fee is $15,000, however, any team that enters before 13:30hrs on the competition day will be allowed to pay $12,000. Wiltshire indicated that $60,000 will be added to the prizes.

The tournament will be played under strict covid-19 guidelines and will take a four-game six sittings two in one out format. Action will commence at 14:30hrs.

Among others sponsors are All Season’s Racing Service, Merriman’s Funeral Home, Spartans, Gold is Money, Linden Niles, Mr. Graford and F and H Printery. The best female player and most valuable player in the competition will receive $5,000 each. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.