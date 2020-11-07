Lenders Jewellery and Pawnshop supports ‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes

Latest update November 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 07, 2020 Sports
Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop has thrown their support behind ‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes which is set for tomorrow at Pouderoyen Wash Bay, West Bank Demerara.
The entity’s representative Triscilla Beaton presented the third place trophy to organizer and Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League (GDL) Mark Wiltshire. The presentation was done on Thursday at the entity’s location in South Road, Bourda.
Beaton wished the teams well and said they are pleased to be associated with the competition, while Wiltshire thanked them for the support.
Entrance fee is $15,000, however, any team that enters before 13:30hrs on the competition day will be allowed to pay $12,000. Wiltshire indicated that $60,000 will be added to the prizes.
The tournament will be played under strict covid-19 guidelines and will take a four-game six sittings two in one out format. Action will commence at 14:30hrs.
Among others sponsors are All Season’s Racing Service, Merriman’s Funeral Home, Spartans, Gold is Money, Linden Niles, Mr. Graford and F and H Printery. The best female player and most valuable player in the competition will receive $5,000 each. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.
Nov 07, 2020Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop has thrown their support behind ‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes which is set for tomorrow at Pouderoyen Wash Bay, West Bank Demerara. The entity’s...
Nov 07, 2020
Nov 06, 2020
Nov 06, 2020
Nov 06, 2020
Nov 06, 2020
Freddie Kissoon column… Kaieteur News – In response to me, Lincoln Lewis wrote in the October 20th edition of... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C will have to eventually make a decision about the continued presence of Bharrat Jagdeo within... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the general assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]