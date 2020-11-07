GPL launches WhatsApp complaints number for Prepaid customers

Latest update November 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 07, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The state-owned Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) yesterday announced that it has launched its ‘Prepaid Meter WhatsApp Service’ to allow customers to make their complaints or send queries.
The idea, according to GPL, is to facilitate quick responses to issues.
“GPL will be introducing its WhatsApp Service on Sunday, November 8, 2020 to provide a forum for Prepaid Meter Customers’ to register their Prepaid Meter complaints and queries. The new feature will help our company to initiate actions, respond promptly to those complaints and ultimately reduce potential prepaid meter downtime.”
The complaints and queries must include the Customer Information, including the meter number, and can be sent to the WhatsApp number, 699-4882.
The process is simple they explained. “Add our WhatsApp number to your contact list” and “WhatsApp us your complaints or queries.”
GPL noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it had introduced a plethora of services catering to customers.
For more information, persons can contact the Public Relations Unit on 225-1471, Call Centre: 226-2600, Website: www.gplinc.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/GPLIncorporated.
