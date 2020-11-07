Latest update November 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPL launches WhatsApp complaints number for Prepaid customers

Nov 07, 2020 News

GPL launches WhatsApp complaints number for Prepaid customers

Kaieteur News – The state-owned Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) yesterday announced that it has launched its ‘Prepaid Meter WhatsApp Service’ to allow customers to make their complaints or send queries.
The idea, according to GPL, is to facilitate quick responses to issues.
“GPL will be introducing its WhatsApp Service on Sunday, November 8, 2020 to provide a forum for Prepaid Meter Customers’ to register their Prepaid Meter complaints and queries. The new feature will help our company to initiate actions, respond promptly to those complaints and ultimately reduce potential prepaid meter downtime.”
The complaints and queries must include the Customer Information, including the meter number, and can be sent to the WhatsApp number, 699-4882.
The process is simple they explained. “Add our WhatsApp number to your contact list” and “WhatsApp us your complaints or queries.”
GPL noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it had introduced a plethora of services catering to customers.
For more information, persons can contact the Public Relations Unit on 225-1471, Call Centre: 226-2600, Website: www.gplinc.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/GPLIncorporated.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Lenders Jewellery and Pawnshop supports ‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes

Lenders Jewellery and Pawnshop supports ‘Sunday in the Country’...

Nov 07, 2020

Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop has thrown their support behind ‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes which is set for tomorrow at Pouderoyen Wash Bay, West Bank Demerara. The entity’s...
Read More
Stanton Rose officially at NCAA outfit St. Mary’s University

Stanton Rose officially at NCAA outfit St....

Nov 07, 2020

GTTA planning to restart competition month-end

GTTA planning to restart competition month-end

Nov 06, 2020

Guyana now has three accredited UCI Commissaries

Guyana now has three accredited UCI Commissaries

Nov 06, 2020

Archery Guyana’s holds successful virtual AGM

Archery Guyana’s holds successful virtual AGM

Nov 06, 2020

2020 GFF Ordinary Congress to take place on December 12

2020 GFF Ordinary Congress to take place on...

Nov 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]