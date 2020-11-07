GGMC’s Company Secretary escapes execution attempt

Kaieteur News – A senior official of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) traded shots with a gunman on Thursday in what appeared to be an execution attempt.

Nursing a gunshot wound to the right hand is Jacques Foster, 44, a father of one, of First Street, Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

The incident reportedly occurred while Foster was on his way home.

According to police, the incident took place at around 19:00 hrs.

Based on information received from the police, Foster had left his GGMC office, Brickdam, and was on the way to his residence.

Foster told investigators that upon reaching Montrose, he turned north into Broad Street, where he noticed a male standing some fifteen feet away from the corner facing east. The man appeared to be urinating.

Foster further reported that, as he drove past, the suspect turned around and pointed a hand gun at him and discharged a round hitting him on the right hand and in the process shattering the right side of the front door glass.

As a result, Foster reported to the police, he pulled out his licensed firearm and discharged two rounds at the suspect. He then drove home.

His wife subsequently escorted him to the Woodlands Hospital where he was treated by a doctor on duty and was later sent home.

No arrest was made as investigation is still ongoing.