Ex-cop extradited to face drug charges in US

Kaieteur News – Ex-policeman, Shawn Neblett, was yesterday handed over to U.S Federal Officers to be extradited to face a series of drug related charges in the United States of America (USA).

He is wanted in the United States for conspiracy to import cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, importation of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The extradition hearing was carried out against Neblett after a wanted bulletin was issued on June 10, 2016, for him in the United States in connection with a matter involving trafficking of narcotics through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

According to the indictment, between August 2015 and September 2015, in the Eastern District of New York, Neblett conspired to smuggle cocaine into the US from Guyana.

In August 2015, he is accused of arranging for a courier in Guyana to smuggle cocaine into the US in exchange for US$8,000.

More than a year after, the extradition matter commenced in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

On Friday, Magistrate McGusty, ruled that there is sufficient evidence against Neblett for him to be extradited to face the court in the US.

During the hearing of the matter, Neblett was being represented by attorney-at-law Darren Wade while attorney-at-law Stacy Goodings, represented the Government of the United States.

The Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for Neblett on February 2, 2017, but he was arrested in May, 2019, at Moleson Creek, Berbice, while illegally attempting to cross over to Suriname.