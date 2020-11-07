Eccles couple was alive when deadly fire started – PM report says

Kaieteur News – The post mortem examinations of the Eccles couple whose burnt bodies were discovered Tuesday night, have found that they were alive when the fire started.

According to a police statement, Dr. Nehaul Singh performed the PMEs on Cindy Moses, 36, and Leeroy King, 34, both of Lot 1139 Block EE, Eccles, East Bank Demerara, whose deaths occurred at the same address.

The PMEs were conducted at the Memorial Gardens and Crematorium Mortuary.

“The bodies were shown to both family members respectively as the two persons who would have perished in the home,” the police said.

Family members identified King by a tattoo on the right leg. However, Moses was burnt beyond recognition making identification difficult.

“The cause of death was given as smoke inhalation and burns about the body, also both persons were alive when the fire started. The bodies were handed over to relatives for burial,” the police said in its statement.

King owned and operated a barbershop while his spouse, Moses, owned a stationery shop at Diamond.

The two were reportedly together for two years and had only recently moved into the Eccles new scheme neighbourhood. They have been building their home.

Neighbours had seen the couple’s two-storey unpainted house on fire at around 20:45 hrs.on Tuesday and alerted the Fire Department.

Fire fighters, along with police ranks, arrived at the scene shortly after.

About an hour later, the blaze was put out.

Police then entered and found the bodies of King and Moses lying on a bed in one of the bedrooms on the upper flat of the building.

The man was said to be holding Moses in a tight embrace.

In a report, sent out by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident is being labeled as an alleged murder/suicide case.

Based on investigations, it was reported that King arrived home at around 19:15 hrs. that evening. Shortly after, one of the neighbours recalled hearing screams, suspected to be that of Moses.

There was then a brief period of silence followed by a loud explosion and flames were seen coming from the upper flat of the house.

The tragedy which has left family members of both victims dumbfounded, has also left King’s three young kids orphaned.