DUI driver with uninsured, uncertified car, assaults traffic cop

– slapped with 12 charges; fined $177,500

Kaieteur News – A driver who claimed he was part of the Guyana People’s Militia, has found himself in hot water in a matter of a few hours.

Not only did he end up on a video that went viral on social media, but he was quickly passed through the courts and slapped with several charges.

Keron Joseph, who told police he was a Staff Sergeant but failed to provide the documents, was yesterday fined a total of $177,500 for assaulting two police officers, resisting arrest, using indecent language and committing seven traffic offenses.

Joseph, of 181 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden, appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where 12 charges were read to him.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a peace officer; resisting arrest; using indecent language; two counts of failing to produce a driver’s licence; uninsured motor vehicle; unlicenced motor vehicle; uncertified motor vehicle; driving under the influence; conduct of driver; and prohibition of tinted glass.

Magistrate Nurse fined Joseph a total of $177,500 for the 11 offenses or in default 4 weeks imprisonment respectively.

Joseph was also charged for interrupting the free flow of traffic- he denied that charge and was released on $50,000 bail.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on January 7, 2021.

According to a police report, the incidents occurred about 17:00 hrs. on Thursday last at Cornhill and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown.

It is reported that Police Constable Giles was performing duties when he observed a heavily tinted motor car PSS 5836, driven by Joseph, coming to a full stop on the road and in the process interrupting the free flow of traffic.

As a result, Giles approached Joseph and told him of the offense committed and asked him to produce his documents but Joseph refused to comply.

However, Constable Cummings, a rank who was in the vicinity, went to Constable Giles’ assistance and also requested the driver to produce his documents to which he again refused.

Constable Cummings then cautioned Joseph and attempted to arrest him.

Based on the video seen by this publication, in the process of the arrest an argument ensued and that resulted in a scuffle. As a result, Joseph assaulted Constable Cummings.

He was seen grabbing at the rank’s throat.

Meanwhile, the two other occupants of the motor vehicle, Albert Grant and Paulette Grant, allegedly joined in and both ranks were subsequently assaulted.

The ranks then summoned assistance and the trio was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on them and it revealed that they were over the prescribed limit.