Brazilian kills miner, injures another at Balamani Backdam

Nov 07, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – The police are currently searching for a Brazilian man who allegedly killed a miner and wounded another at Balamani Backdam, Cuyuni River, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
According to a police report, the deceased is still unidentified.
The injured victim has been identified as Vivian LaCruz, a miner of St. Ignatius, Lethem.
The report stated that the incident occurred around 03:00hrs on Tuesday last.
It is reported that the deceased, Lacruz and the suspect were at a shop at Balamani Landing, imbibing when an argument erupted between them.
As a result, the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt the deceased and Lacruz multiple stabs about their bodies before escaping on foot.
Public-spirited persons rushed the two to the Bartica Hospital, where the unidentified man was pronounced dead.
Lacruz was treated for his injuries and referred to the GPHC, where he remains a patient with wounds to his neck and hand. Police said they are trying to arrest the suspect who allegedly resides in Boa Vista, Brazil and Balamani Backdam.
The investigation into the murder and attempted murder are ongoing.

