Bat and ball nah mek yuh suited fuh Minister wuk

Dem boys seh…

Dem boys hear how de Son of Ram or Ram’s Son used to play lil bat and ball. But dem boys nah consider he an expert in sport.

Dem boys did remember when he resign from de parliament and went and study oil and gas. When he come back dem boys feel that he would ah be the best person fuh head de Ministry of Natural Resources. Instead dem give it to a teacher. Dah nah mek no sense.

Now dem boys learn how de Short Man come back too. And is like he get back he old wuk. So dem boys asking what so special dat he can get back he old wuk and de Son of Ram or Ram’s Son could not have been appointed as the Minister of Natural Resources.

Dem boys certain that if de Son of Ram or Ram’s Son did get responsibility fuh oil and gas, dat Guyana would have gotten a better deal from de negotiations about Payara. Instead we gat to suck salt. And all because the power is being held in a small circle of persons.

Dem boys watching Prezzie though! He mek a smart move. He hold on to the Minister of Finance wuk. He nah allowing Short Man fuh tek orders from nobody other than he. And you know and me know who is capable of trying fuh pass orders pun de Short Man.

De Prezzie mek a chess board move deh. But it would ah be best if he castle de other King wah deh pun de chessboard.

Talk half and wait fuh see weh de Short Man office gan be located!