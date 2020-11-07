Three new Covid deaths push death toll to 134

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced three new COVID-19 deaths, pushing Guyana’s death toll from the pandemic to 134.

It was reported that the first death was a 74-year-old woman from Moblissa, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), who died while receiving care at the Wismar Hospital. Sources told Kaieteur News that the woman’s entire family, consisting of 11 persons, were also found to be COVID-19 positive, after tests were carried out.

The family members testing positive included her two-year-old grandchild.

It was stated that the woman was admitted to the hospital where her daughter was also a COVID-19 patient since October 29th. The woman died right next to her daughter.

She was recorded as Guyana’s 132nd COVID-19 death.

The 133rd death was a 56-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini), who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The 134th COVID-19 death was a 58-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and is not reflected in the ministry’s daily dashboard update.

Additionally, 64 new COVID-19 cases was recorded yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,457 as indicated in the MOH’s daily dashboard update.

Further, the dashboard stated that 11 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 74 in institutional isolation, 770 persons in approved home isolation and 42 in institutional quarantine.

To date, 3,467 persons have recovered from the virus while 21,372 persons have been tested nationally.