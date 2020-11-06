Woman chops man for slapping her several times

Latest update November 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A woman on Wednesday chopped a 24-year-old man about his body after he slapped her at Logg Hill Village, Baramita, North West District (NWD). Nursing chop wounds to the body is Deon Henry, a miner of Logg Hill.
The incident according to police took place at around 19:15 hrs. Based on information received from the police, Henry and the woman were consuming alcohol in the village when an argument ensued between them which resulted in Henry slapping the woman several times to her face. After this, the woman allegedly armed herself with a cutlass and chopped Henry several times about his body. Police reports further stated that Henry went home and told his family what had transpired; they then took him to the Baramita Health Centre where he was treated and sent away. Investigation is still ongoing.
Nov 06, 2020The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) is assessing and finalising its plans for the hosting of a ‘Restart Competition’ that they are hoping to serve off from November 27. The association is...
Nov 06, 2020
Nov 06, 2020
Nov 06, 2020
Nov 05, 2020
Nov 05, 2020
Kaieteur News – There is a prominent research company in the US named Edison Research. It specializes in electoral... more
Kaieteur News – It may not be too late to try to save Christmas. A two-week total lockdown with strong enforcement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the general assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]