Woman chops man for slapping her several times

Kaieteur News – A woman on Wednesday chopped a 24-year-old man about his body after he slapped her at Logg Hill Village, Baramita, North West District (NWD). Nursing chop wounds to the body is Deon Henry, a miner of Logg Hill.

The incident according to police took place at around 19:15 hrs. Based on information received from the police, Henry and the woman were consuming alcohol in the village when an argument ensued between them which resulted in Henry slapping the woman several times to her face. After this, the woman allegedly armed herself with a cutlass and chopped Henry several times about his body. Police reports further stated that Henry went home and told his family what had transpired; they then took him to the Baramita Health Centre where he was treated and sent away. Investigation is still ongoing.