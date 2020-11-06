Latest update November 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman chops man for slapping her several times

Nov 06, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A woman on Wednesday chopped a 24-year-old man about his body after he slapped her at Logg Hill Village, Baramita, North West District (NWD). Nursing chop wounds to the body is Deon Henry, a miner of Logg Hill.
The incident according to police took place at around 19:15 hrs. Based on information received from the police, Henry and the woman were consuming alcohol in the village when an argument ensued between them which resulted in Henry slapping the woman several times to her face. After this, the woman allegedly armed herself with a cutlass and chopped Henry several times about his body. Police reports further stated that Henry went home and told his family what had transpired; they then took him to the Baramita Health Centre where he was treated and sent away. Investigation is still ongoing.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GTTA planning to restart competition month-end

GTTA planning to restart competition month-end

Nov 06, 2020

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) is assessing and finalising its plans for the hosting of a ‘Restart Competition’ that they are hoping to serve off from November 27. The association is...
Read More
Guyana now has three accredited UCI Commissaries

Guyana now has three accredited UCI Commissaries

Nov 06, 2020

Archery Guyana’s holds successful virtual AGM

Archery Guyana’s holds successful virtual AGM

Nov 06, 2020

2020 GFF Ordinary Congress to take place on December 12

2020 GFF Ordinary Congress to take place on...

Nov 06, 2020

Football moving in right direction under new GFF says Coach Dover

Football moving in right direction under new GFF...

Nov 05, 2020

Big Man Cricket-Guyana obtains approval from Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport

Big Man Cricket-Guyana obtains approval from...

Nov 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Saving Christmas!

    Kaieteur News – It may not be too late to try to save Christmas. A two-week total lockdown with strong enforcement... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]