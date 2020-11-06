Sleepy Sanitary Pads Congratulates its fourth $100,000 Winner!

Kaieteur News – Sleepy’s All-Natural Sanitary Pads is excited to congratulate Ms. Nafeesa Burnett of Corentyne, Berbice, for being the fourth $100,000 Winner in the ‘Sleepy Monthly Promotion’. The fourth drawing was done live on October 31, 2020 at 13:00 hours, via the Sleepy South America Facebook Page. Ms. Burnett won with a total of 62,758 shares on Facebook.

Nafeesa was very excited for her prize money which she will share with her sister who is due to give birth. The other four top contestants did not leave empty handed. They were each given hampers consisting of various Sleepy products. With two more months of this special promotion left, we urge all women to participate for their chance to win!

Made from super absorbent materials that lock in fluids and keep you dry, Sleepy Sanitary Pads feminine care products are unique and comfortable. They are made from all-natural materials such as cotton and bamboo fibres, free from dye and lotion, thus ensuring no rashes or irritations.

Sleepy Sanitary Pads are available in normal (regular), long, thick, ultra-thin and overnight, a variety of choices for your unique body type and menstrual experience. They are also available in various pack sizes.

Here’s how to enter for your chance to win:

1. Take a creative photo of yourself with your favourite Sleepy Sanitary Pads pack.

2. Submit that photo to our Sleepy South America Facebook Page via Inbox, along with Your Name and Contact Number.

3. Your photo will then be uploaded to our Facebook page, where you and your friends can Share.

4. A Winner will be selected from the Top Five (5) Photos with the most Shares via a Live Drawing.

5. Promotion lasts from 15th July, 2020 – 31st December, 2020.