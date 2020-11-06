Pensioner charged for engaging in sexual activity with child

Latest update November 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A pensioner was yesterday charged for engaging in sexually activity with a child under the age of 16.
The defendant, Dennis Persaud, 62, of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, appeared in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh.
Persaud was charged contrary to Section 11(3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03. He denied the charge which alleged that on October 24, 2020, at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, he engaged in sexually activity with a 9-year-old girl –he was released on $40,000 bail for the offence.
According to information, on the day in question, the child had gone by the man’s house on an errand for her mother. It is reported that while she was at the defendant’s house he engaged in sexual activity with her. The matter was reported and Persaud was subsequently arrested and charged for the offence.
Meanwhile, residents are accusing Persaud of being in the habit of molesting young girls.
