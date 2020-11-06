No-case submission for Gary Best dangerous driving to be ruled on Dec. 3

Kaieteur News – Former Chief of Staff, Gary Best, is expected to know on December 3, whether or not Magistrate Rondell Weever will uphold a no-case submission made by Best’s attorney, Nigel Hughes, in a dangerous driving charge related to the death of national cyclist, Jude Bentley.

Best is currently before Magistrate Weever in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He was released on $500,000 bail for the offence, which alleged that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motor vehicle PRR 8182 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Bentley.

On Wednesday, the matter continued and the prosecution responded to a no-case submission that was made by Hughes. On October 26, Hughes made the request for the court to throw out the case against his client. However, on the last hearing of the matter, the Magistrate set December 3, 2020, for the ruling of the no-case submission that was made by Hughes.

The People’s National Congress (PNC) Executive Member of 108 Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, was also charged for driving under the influence of alcohol. He denied the charge, which stated that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motor vehicle PRR 8182 while his blood alcohol level was at 0.85 micrograms. Best was granted self-bail on that charge and released on his own recognizance.

In a previous hearing of the matter, the court learnt that Best served his country for nearly 35 years and that he also served as a presidential advisor, a member of the Legal Aid Clinic and is the recipient of a Medal of Service.

Kaieteur News has reported that the accident occurred at around 5:00 am on February 8, 2020. Jude Bentley was struck by a black Toyota Land Cruiser which was being driven by Rear Admiral (ret’d) and Former Chief-of-Staff Gary Best.

Reports indicate that Best and Bentley were heading in the eastern direction when the former slammed into the cyclist, taking down a utility pole located on a median at the same time. According to the facts of the charge, a breathalyzer test was conducted on Best moments after the accident and it revealed that he was over the legal limit of alcohol which is 0.35.

Best was asked to lodge his passport and to report to the Traffic Headquarters once per month at 9 am to the Officer-in-Charge until the completion of the matter, as part of the conditions attached to bail.