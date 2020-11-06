GTT doubles bandwidth to schools in eGov project

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday announced that it recently donated 100 hundred percent more bandwidth to the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), with the intent of providing faster connectivity to students across Guyana.

“The capacity of fiber internet connection provided by GTT to the eGovernment agency was upgraded from 3GB to 6GB on October 31, 2020 at no additional cost to the agency,” the US-controlled telecoms company announced.

It would come weeks after Guyana, under the Irfaan Ali-government, swiftly moved to liberalise the sector, almost a decade after decisions were made by the then Bharrat Jagdeo government to break the GTT monopoly on landline and international calls.

GTT has been accused of not doing enough to roll out high-speed internet across the land, with Berbice and Essequibo especially complaining bitterly. Chief Executive Officer at GTT, Justin Nedd, in the statement yesterday, explained the move behind the decision while lauding the eGov for its efforts to keep students and teachers connected.

“Your efforts to deliver broadband to schools across the country is commendable. Knowing that children have returned to school with an increased dependence on broadband, we thought it best to give this increase as we do our part to support your efforts and the ambitions of our future generation,” Nedd stated.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, who also has responsibility for the telecommunications sector, commended GTT for its contribution to students across Guyana. “Without a doubt, this is an excellent move towards building a brighter tomorrow for our children. On behalf of all students across Guyana, we thank GTT for increasing the capacity for faster internet connectivity and look forward to your continued support,” Phillips opined.

Head of the NDMA, Lieutenant Commander (rtd) Floyd Levi, also praised GTT for the timely donation of increased bandwidth, noting it will go to the benefit of students accessing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hubs and schools with eGovernment connectivity throughout the country. “In these times, we are relying on technology a lot more – for work and learning. This increased bandwidth will assist in meeting the needs of students across Guyana to ensure continued learning for a bright future.”

eGov is a State initiative that connects 158 primary schools, 105 secondary schools, 241 ICT hubs and 33 tertiary institutions.