Ex-cop gets 14 years for killing GGMC officer, security guard

Kaieteur News – Orin Arthur, 32, a former policeman has been sentenced to serve 14 years imprisonment for the 2015 murder of Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) engineer, Trevor Abrams and the 2014 murder of Sterling Products Security Officer, Wilfred Stewart.

The former accused was initially indicted on two counts of murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when he was given a chance to do so yesterday.

The sentence was imposed by Justice Navindra Singh on Tuesday at the Georgetown High Court where Arthur admitted to the facts of the case, provided by State Counsel, Tyra Bakker.

According to those facts, Arthur unlawfully killed Abrams, on February 27, 2015, at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

On the second arraignment, Arthur was indicted for murdering Stewart, who was on duty at Sterling Products, Providence on December 8, 2014, during the course of a robbery.

In his response to the charge, the former cop said that he was deeply sorry for what he did. He noted that he was young, dumb and followed the wrong company.

Though, Arthur admitted to the crime and pleaded with the Court for mercy, Prosecutor Bakker asked the Judge to let the sentence reflect the nature and gravity of the crimes.

She noted that Abrams’ life was snuffed out for $5M, while Stewart was killed on duty at Sterling Products during a robbery.

Arthur was sentenced to serve 14 years on each of the crimes by Justice Singh who also ordered that sentences will run concurrently.

Reports are that, Abrams, 32, of Lot 131 Samantha Point, East Bank Demerara, was a victim of an execution style killing after gunmen fired multiple shots at his car as he was heading home.

The reports indicated that there was suspicion that Abrams, who had been a mining engineer with the GGMC since 2012, may have killed because he had written something unfavourable in a recent report from his work in Region One.

Following the arrest of two suspects, police confiscated firearms and ballistics tests have linked the guns to Abrams’ death as well as to the murder of security guard, Wilfred Stewart, who was shot dead, the previous year when gunmen invaded Sterling Products in search of a safe, containing money and other valuables.

Abrams and his alleged accomplice, Steven Prescott called ‘Assassin,’ 49, of Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, were both arrested for the murder. Prescott is currently on remand awaiting trial.