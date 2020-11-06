CDC activates emergency mechanism in response to the flooding

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in a release, on Wednesday, stated that its Director General, Kester Craig, had activated the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) under the direction of the Prime Minister Mark Phillips – who has ministerial responsibilities for disaster risk management – to respond to the coastal flooding earlier this week.

The CDC stated in the release that it had, early on Wednesday, conducted assessments around Georgetown which was most impacted by the heavy rainfalls. This impact was further exacerbated by the continuing above-normal high tides which had been predicted to overtop river and sea defences, the CDC stated.

The places where the CDC visited and met with residents in Georgetown were North and South Ruimveldt; East and West Ruimveldt; Alexander Village; Stabroek; Charlestown; Albouystown; Wortmanville; D’Urban Park; and Bel Air. Assessments were also conducted along the East Coast of Demerara, the East Bank of Demerara villages, West Coast of Berbice and Linden.

The Commission detailed that it procured sand and sandbags to assist residents who are at further risk while preparation of sanitation and cleaning supplies have been completed for households that have been inundated.

The release further stated that the NEOC held a virtual meeting as it commenced strategizing for the current situation and the projected impending showers and thundershowers which are expected to last until November 10. It saw representation from the CDC; Office of the Prime Minister; the Mayor and City Councillors of Georgetown; Ministry of Local Government; the Guyana Hydrometerological Services; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Public Works; Ministry of Health; Guyana Police Force; Guyana Defence Force; National Drainage & Irrigation Authority; Guyana Red Cross Society; Rotary Club of Georgetown and St. John’s Ambulance Brigade.

The Commission is urging residents of riverain, low-lying and flood prone areas to take all necessary precautions and to contact the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on telephone and mobile numbers 226-1114, 623-1700 and 600-7500 if affected.